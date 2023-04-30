Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $34.57 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 479,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,783 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of MetLife worth $34,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in MetLife by 62.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

MetLife stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.26%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

