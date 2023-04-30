Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $26.34 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,275 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 52,871 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $26,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average is $60.98. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.32.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

