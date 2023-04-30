Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,311 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $36,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,145 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,821,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $163.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $198.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.46.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Articles

