Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $27,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,527.5% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 104,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,685,000 after purchasing an additional 97,990 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11,793.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,597,000 after buying an additional 50,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.71.

Insider Activity

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,846.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $208.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.88. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $148.24 and a 52 week high of $209.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

