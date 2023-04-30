Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 240,529 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 123.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,529 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Copart worth $26,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Copart by 1,446.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Copart by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,367 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Copart by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 251,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 125,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $79.05 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $79.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average of $66.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

