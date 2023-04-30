Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 125,221 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,189,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,221 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of VICI Properties worth $37,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICI. Raymond James lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

VICI Properties Stock Up 2.0 %

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $33.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

