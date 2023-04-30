Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,492 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Ecolab worth $33,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,361,000 after purchasing an additional 389,400 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,393,000 after purchasing an additional 356,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 596.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 321,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $167.84 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $178.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.51.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

