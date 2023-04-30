Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 51,461 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 426,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 51,461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $29,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,998,964,000 after purchasing an additional 417,578 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,517,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,852,000 after purchasing an additional 131,879 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,669 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,018,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,255,000 after purchasing an additional 137,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP opened at $72.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.35. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Stories

