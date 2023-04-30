MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Short Interest Up 23.8% in April

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MISUMI Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS MSSMY traded up 0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,493. MISUMI Group has a fifty-two week low of 9.57 and a fifty-two week high of 14.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is 12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is 11.77.

MISUMI Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MISUMI Group, Inc engages in the business of industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Factory Automation (FA) Business, Die Components Business, and Variation and One-Stop by New Alliance (VONA) Business. The FA Business segment develops and provides components such as factory automation and auto locating modules for high precision production equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MISUMI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MISUMI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.