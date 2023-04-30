MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Short Interest Up 23.8% in April

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MISUMI Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS MSSMY traded up 0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,493. MISUMI Group has a fifty-two week low of 9.57 and a fifty-two week high of 14.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is 12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is 11.77.

Get MISUMI Group alerts:

MISUMI Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

MISUMI Group, Inc engages in the business of industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Factory Automation (FA) Business, Die Components Business, and Variation and One-Stop by New Alliance (VONA) Business. The FA Business segment develops and provides components such as factory automation and auto locating modules for high precision production equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for MISUMI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MISUMI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.