Mirror Protocol (MIR) Trading 4.5% Lower This Week

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0754 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $5.86 million and $1.16 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mirror Protocol is a decentralized platform for creating and trading synthetic assets that track the price of real-world assets. It was created by a team of developers led by Do Kwon, the CEO of Terraform Labs. Mirror Protocol is primarily used for trading synthetic assets on its platform, allowing users to gain exposure to real-world assets without actually owning them. The platform also allows users to participate in governance and liquidity provision by staking MIR tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

