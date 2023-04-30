Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.18-$2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.01-$8.37 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $156.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.80. 627,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,046. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $138.68 and a 52 week high of $207.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 98.25%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 174.7% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 5,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Stories

