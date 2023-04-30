Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Upgraded to Outperform by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $325.00 price target on the software giant’s stock, up from their prior price target of $260.00.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $348.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $322.88.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $307.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.91. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $308.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.53 and its 200 day moving average is $253.56.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

