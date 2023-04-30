Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $350.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Macquarie raised Microsoft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $307.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $308.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

