Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Microsoft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $322.88.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $307.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $308.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.56.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

