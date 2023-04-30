Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Microsoft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $307.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $308.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Microsoft by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 18,332.0% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,820,613 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772,758 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

