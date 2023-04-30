Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $348.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $322.88.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $307.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.56. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $308.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18,332.0% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,820,613 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772,758 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

