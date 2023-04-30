Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $59,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,491.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,494.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,450.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

