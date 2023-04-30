Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $179.81. 3,440,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,159. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.54. The company has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.