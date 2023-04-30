Metis Global Partners LLC Has $3.07 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,029 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,680,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.89. 6,638,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,718,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.15.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

