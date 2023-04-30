Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank increased its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN stock opened at $280.29 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $322.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

