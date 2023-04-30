Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 65,516 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 0.8% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,047 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 141.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,834,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $169,838,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $64.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average is $61.16.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

