Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,792 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

SBUX traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,979,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,649. The firm has a market cap of $131.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

