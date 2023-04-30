Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on META. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $241.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

