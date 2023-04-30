Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Medpace Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $200.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.30. Medpace has a 12-month low of $128.99 and a 12-month high of $241.48.

Insider Activity at Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth $749,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 1.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Medpace by 32.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Medpace by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Medpace by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

