Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Short Interest Update

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Medicure Stock Performance

MCUJF remained flat at $0.95 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medicure has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $9.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of cardiovascular therapeutics. It focuses on marketing and distribution of acute care cardiovascular drug, Aggrastat; Zypitamag (pitavastatin) tablets; Sodium Nitroprusside injection.

