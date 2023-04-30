Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, May 4th

Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, May 4th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, May 4th.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Up 1.9 %

MDRR stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Medalist Diversified REIT has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

Medalist Diversified REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Medalist Diversified REIT

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 23.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 30,525 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

