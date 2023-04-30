McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $330.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $305.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $295.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.32. The stock has a market cap of $215.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $296.18.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

