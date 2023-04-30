McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $306.83.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $295.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $296.18.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

