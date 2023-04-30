McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.75. 2,838,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $296.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.46 and a 200-day moving average of $270.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

