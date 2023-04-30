Mcashchain (MCASH) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $37.66 Million

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Mcashchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0580 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mcashchain has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Mcashchain has a total market cap of $37.66 million and $9.83 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mcashchain Token Profile

Mcashchain’s launch date was June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. Mcashchain’s official message board is medium.com/mcashchain. The official website for Mcashchain is www.mcash.network. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mcashchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.05839644 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

