Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Short Interest Up 15.0% in April

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,270,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 11,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Match Group from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Match Group Trading Up 5.5 %

MTCH stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,654,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,223. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.90. Match Group has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $87.46.

Insider Activity at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 88.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Match Group by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 107.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

