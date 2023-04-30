Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Ownership Capital B.V.’s 2nd Largest Position

Ownership Capital B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 66,843 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 7.4% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Mastercard worth $377,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $6.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $380.03. 3,107,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company has a market cap of $362.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.89.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

