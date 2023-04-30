Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Short Interest Up 42.0% in April

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the March 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Mastech Digital Stock Up 3.0 %
MHH stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. 51,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,405. The company has a market capitalization of $102.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.77.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $57.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.
