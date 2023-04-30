Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Short Interest Up 42.0% in April

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the March 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Mastech Digital Stock Up 3.0 %

MHH stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. 51,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,405. The company has a market capitalization of $102.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $57.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 466,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 68,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mastech Digital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastech Digital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Mastech Digital by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 131,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 41,941 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mastech Digital by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.