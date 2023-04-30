Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Marten Transport Price Performance

Marten Transport stock opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average is $20.61. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.88. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $23.43.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $106,897.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,920.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

