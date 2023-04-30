Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Position Lowered by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,738,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 408,149 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $287,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,111 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.77.

NYSE MMC opened at $180.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.81. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $180.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.