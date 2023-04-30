Marathon Asset Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,213 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $26,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,474,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,483. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.26. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.