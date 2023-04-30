Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 8,366 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,366 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.59% of FTI Consulting worth $32,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $2,696,997.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,194,419.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total transaction of $66,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,890.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $2,696,997.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,194,419.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,187 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,055 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.6 %

FTI Consulting stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.50. The stock had a trading volume of 369,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,400. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.28. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $140.09 and a one year high of $205.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.33). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FCN shares. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

