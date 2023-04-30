Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 67,926 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,926 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Dollar Tree worth $45,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mantle Ridge LP grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 522.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after acquiring an additional 399,696 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.80.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.71. 1,195,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,878. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $175.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

