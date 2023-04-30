Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 15,617 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,617 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $19,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Insider Activity at AON

AON Trading Down 2.1 %

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded down $7.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $325.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,583. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.08 and a 200-day moving average of $305.58. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $334.76. The stock has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

