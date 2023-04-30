Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $35.58 Million Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,391 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Yum China worth $35,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum China by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Yum China by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $61.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,287,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,003. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average is $56.94. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.52%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

