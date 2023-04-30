Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $29.36 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 367,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,166 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $29,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.81. The company had a trading volume of 744,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,080. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.78. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

