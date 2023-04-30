Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $14.82 Million Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 128,538 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.14% of V.F. worth $14,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 65.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in V.F. by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after buying an additional 187,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of V.F. stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,527,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,396. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Edward Jones raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

