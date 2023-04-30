Marathon Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.10% of Rogers Communications worth $22,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RCI shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RCI stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.39. 320,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.84. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $56.23.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 19.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.11%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

