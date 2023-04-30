Marathon Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,119 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,171 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.0% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $73,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $377.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,037. The company has a market capitalization of $173.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.44.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,634. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

