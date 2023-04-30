ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Short Interest Update

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.67. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $95.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.83.

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 17.48%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 183.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 73.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Further Reading

