ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Short Interest Update

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.
Shares of NYSE:MAN traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.67. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $95.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.83.
In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 183.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 73.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
