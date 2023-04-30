Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Manganese X Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS MNXXF remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,886. Manganese X Energy has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the development of mineral properties. It focuses on Battery Hill, Lac Aux Bouleaux and Peter Lake properties. It operates under the Acquisition and Exploration of Mineral Property Interests in Canada, and Technology Development of HVAC Systems. The company was founded by Lorne Allan Woods and Marc Blais on December 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

