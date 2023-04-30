Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $23.15 million and $24,273.28 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00026967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019217 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018006 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,291.24 or 0.99952216 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000692 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $21,852.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

