Macy’s (NYSE:M) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Macy’s from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.83.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 1,445.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 26,518 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 110,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Macy’s by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

