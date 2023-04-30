MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MTSI. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.89.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 6,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $437,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,984.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,395 shares of company stock worth $9,609,820 in the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.