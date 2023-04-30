LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Raised by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,380 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $37,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,929,000 after purchasing an additional 119,851 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 185,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.61. 3,711,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

